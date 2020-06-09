Safety will be a big concern after a similar boat parade in Texas resulted in boats in distress and several actually sinking Saturday.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hundreds of boats are expected to show up for the inaugural "Great American Boat Parade" today on Lake Lanier, according to organizers.

They say the event is a way to show support for first responders and the "leadership of this great nation."

"Let’s come together as Brothers and Sisters and celebrate these very freedoms," it says on the event Facebook page.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.

"We have spent the past weeks organizing this great event down to the last detail. We have our staging area, route and most importantly our rules and regulations for safety," the Facebook page says. "We have planned a route free if pinch points and obstacles on Lanier so every boat in the parade will be free from hazards. We have organized a grid that places vessels of the same length together for the upmost of safety."

Safety will be a big concern after a similar boat parade in Texas resulted in boats in distress and several actually sinking.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that as of 3 p.m., TCSO had responded to multiple boats, but there have been no reports of injuries.

The event page on Facebook shows 1.7K people "going" and another 2.6K people "interested."

"We hope everyone is ok," organizer Brett Downing said on Facebook regarding the event in Texas. "This is the reason Dustin, myself and John have put so much time into planning this event. We want to make sure everyone stays SAFE and has fun! Please everyone, obey the rules, follow our directions we have put into place, and have a blast! No one needs to get hurt or put into harms way."

Just last weekend a similar event took place on Lake Allatoona.

They turned out for a floating parade intended to, according to a Facebook post organizing the event, "end the summer with a salute to America and to President Trump."