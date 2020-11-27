Trump to visit Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate runoff elections

President Trump said in a tweet Friday morning that he would be visiting Georgia on Saturday.
He tweeted around 10 a.m.
Trump announced that he will be traveling to Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Trump said the rally for Republican Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, would likely be held Saturday. The White House later clarified he had meant December 5, according to the Associated Press.
The administration hasn't yet said what part of Georgia he will be visiting.
President-elect Joe Biden could also be visiting Georgia to support Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
RELATED: Trump says he'll leave White House if Electoral College seats Biden, promises Georgia rally