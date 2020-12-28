Trying to return an unwanted Christmas gift? Here's what you need to know

Kelvin Collins with the BBB of Central Georgia says there are some things you should keep in mind when making a return

MACON, Ga. — Well, we made it through Christmas and it’s possible that you received some gifts you’re not really crazy about and you may want to return them.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia says there are some things you should keep in mind a few things when returning presents.

“When you're looking to return, always be aware that refunds and exchanges are individual store policies, they're not regulated by any type of law, so every store will have their own policy and they may be very different,” said Collins. “We have one store that's very liberal with their refund/exchange policy and give money back, and we [may] have another store that does exchange only or in-store credit.”

Since they’re individual policies, it’s up to the consumer to figure out what they are before making that purchase because once you make it, you’re bound by that policy.

Collins says that if you're returning something and you may not have the receipt and the gift receipt with you, then you may want to call ahead and expect that to be an in-store credit.

He adds that if you’re purchasing something online, you should see if the company has a restocking fee.

“We see a lot of consumers when they purchase something and it just wasn't what they wanted and they try to return it and find out there's a 20% restocking fee,” said Collins. “You don't want to get hit with that when you return it, so look at the fine print. “

