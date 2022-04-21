'We Are One': Tubman Museum set to host their 26th Annual Pan African Festival

Last year, the festival had over 12,000 visitors. Organizers are hoping to double that amount this year.

MACON, Ga. — It's time to get your "fest" on! The 26th Annual Pan African Festival will take place at the Macon Centreplex parking lot on Saturday and Sunday.

Festivalgoers can look forward to seeing concerts all evening and nearly 100 vendors from food trucks to arts and crafts.

Harold Young, the Tubman Museum's executive director, says this year is all about bringing people together.

"The theme this year is called 'We Are One,' we're trying to celebrate all cultures together, that we are one people. We all can celebrate together, live in one harmony together," said Young.

