Tubman Museum honors Black business pioneers

Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs held its first Pioneer Awards on Monday

MACON, Ga. — Folks gathered Monday to honor some of Macon’s greatest pioneers.

As part of National Black Business Month, Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs held its first Pioneer Awards at the Tubman Museum.

The goal was to celebrate and bring attention to those who laid the foundation for Black entrepreneurs.

The ceremony capped off National Black Business Month, which included seminars for business owners and education for entrepreneurs.

Herbert Dennard, who found the Georgia Informer newspaper, says he is thankful to be honored.

“It's a privilege, you know? I thought everybody forgot, but it's really an honor,” said Dennard.

He says he’s happy these pioneers were honored and hopes to see the celebration grow in the coming years.