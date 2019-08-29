MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is working on a campaign to get hundreds of people signed up for a membership.

Over the years the museum has lost thousands of dollars in funding from the county, so now the interim director is starting a new campaign to keep the museum open to the public.

"I've been here at the Tubman for almost five years," Interim Director Harold Young said.

Earlier this month Tubman Director Andy Ambrose stepped down, making way for a new leader.

"I was the special events director, in charge of all of the events like the Pan-African Festival," Young said.

Young stepped into the role as the interim director, and like his last position, he says he's already busy.

"Also our growth -- we are expanding too -- we have received our money to expand our cultural and arts center, which is on the other side of the building," Young said.

He says the county gave them more than $400,000 from SPLOST to create a new space inside the museum.

"This is cultural space, we are putting a stage here, tables, and we will be able to have seminars," Young said.

With ongoing projects and daily visitors, Young says he is always finding ways to raise money.

"I am trying to get 500 new members, it has been going very well," Young said.

The latest project is a Membership Drive-A-Thon. Young says about 100 people have already helped out with the campaign.

"We do have to get out there and hit the pavement just like any other non-profit organization, find out, help us with other educational programs and operations," Young said.

The museum is looking for a new director.

The Drive-A-Thon will end with a members-only stepping and line-dancing party on September 19 at 6 p.m. at the museum on Cherry Street. If you are interested in learning more about memberships or becoming a member at the Tubman Museum you can click here.

