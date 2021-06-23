New exhibit at Tubman Museum honors heroes of the HIV/AIDS crisis

Georgia Equality says the goal is to preserve the memories and work of those who responded to the AIDS crisis

MACON, Georgia — A new exhibit at Macon's Tubman Museum takes a closer look at how the HIV/AIDS epidemic has affected African-Americans.

In partnership with Georgia Equality, the Tubman is featuring a new photography exhibit named 'African Americans Responding to AIDS: 1981-1991.'

It honors historical African-American heroes and their responses to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s in Atlanta. It's now open to the public through June 27.

Curator Jeffrey Bruce says the Tubman wanted to highlight the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

"Part of the story of this exhibit is you know how members of the gay community were impacted not just by the disease, but by attitudes and beliefs about the gay community as well, so they had to fight two battles. That's highlighted in this exhibit," he said.

Bruce says he hopes the exhibit spreads awareness about HIV/AIDS in the African-American community and general population.