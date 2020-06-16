Bibb County Parks & Beautification crews have cleaned up graffiti left downtown.

The first was outside of the Tubman Museum on Cherry Street, where someone spray painted the words ‘This offends me,’ on the plaza at the front entrance of the museum.

The second was at the intersection of Plum Street Lane and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where someone blacked out Dr. King’s name with black spray paint.

According to a post by Macon-Bibb County, they were notified Sunday night about the street sign and by 2:30 p.m. Monday, the county Facilities Management Department had installed a new sign.

Tubman Museum interim director Harold Young says the graffiti at the museum has already been cleaned up as well. He said it was done around 8 a.m. Monday.

13WMAZ will be speaking to Young shortly and this story will be updated with his thoughts.

