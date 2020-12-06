MACON, Ga. — Next Friday, the Tubman Museum will hold a special Juneteenth drive-in movie at the Macon Centreplex.

The movie "Dreamgirls" will be screened on June 19 at 8 p.m. in the Centreplex parking lot. Each year, the Juneteenth holiday celebrates African-American culture and heritage.

Observance of Juneteenth dates back to 1866 when church communities in Texas gathered to mark the emancipation of the final slaves.

Interim executive director Harold Young says since they couldn't have the festival this year, they still wanted to do something special.

"It's time for us to come together as a unit and celebrate during this time. We've had a lot of uproar, a lot of anger -- time to celebrate now. Juneteenth is a day of celebration," Young said.

Parking spaces will follow social distancing guidelines, and parking is first come, first served. The Centreplex says spots will be limited to around 170 vehicles and gates will open at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to donate $25 per vehicle, but all donations are accepted.

