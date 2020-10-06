MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum will be holding a special Juneteenth drive-in movie next week at the Macon Centreplex.

According to a news release, Dreamgirls will be screened on June 19 at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Centreplex at 200 Coliseum Drive.

The screening will support the museum with donations. Attendees are encouraged to donate $25 per vehicle, but all donations of any value are welcome.

Parking spaces will follow social distancing guidelines and parking is first come, first served.

The Centreplex says spots will be limited to around 170 vehicles and gates will open at 7 p.m.

Staff will be on-site to direct vehicles and there will be concessions and restrooms available.

Observance of Juneteenth as a holiday dates back to 1866 when church communities in Texas gathered to mark the emancipation of the final slaves.

The primary purpose of the holiday is to celebrate African-American culture and heritage.

Georgia officially recognized the holiday in 2011 and activists are still pushing for Congress to recognize it as a national holiday.

