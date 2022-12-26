'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm

The museum is asking the community to donate new or gently used coats for families and children in need.

MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm.

On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive.

They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one.

Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've already given out more than 50 coats to people in need, but it's "not enough.

Young says they want to ensure every child goes to school with a good coat.

"It's really cold out here," Young says. "It may get better or worse, but we want to be prepared for whatever happens."