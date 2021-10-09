Fallen Georgia police officers' mortgages paid off by Tunnel to Towers Foundation

In honor of July 4, the foundation has fully paid the mortgages of Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai and Alamo Officer Dylan Harrison.

MACON, Ga. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid the mortgages on the homes of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai and Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison.

The Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, leaving behind young children.

On November 4, 2021, Officer Paramhans Desai responded to a domestic violence call when he was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died of his injuries on November 8, 2021.

Even after his death, Desai continued to serve his community by donating his organs, which saved the lives of 11 people.

Officer Desai had previously served with the Georgia Department of Corrections for 17 years and served one year with DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department.

His wife, Ankita, said becoming a Police Officer was not only a dream but a calling for her husband. He knew the risks and believed that protecting others was always more important than fear.

In addition to his wife, he left behind two sons.

“Our lives were shattered after my husband’s loss. His dream was always to protect his family and have a roof over our heads," Ankita said. "I have no words to express our gratitude for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation because I feel they are helping me make my husband’s dream come true by helping us pay off the mortgage."

In addition to Desai, the foundation also paid off the mortgage for Officer Dylan Harrison's family.

On October 9, 2021, Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department in Georgia. He was 26 years old.

Officer Harrison worked full-time with the Oconee Drug Task Force but committed part-time with the Alamo Police Department.

On his first day with the department, he was shot and killed. Harrison was 26 years old and a new father to 6-month-old Brody.

Harrison is survived by his wife, Heather, and their son.

By paying off their mortgages, Tunnel to Towers has ensured that both the officers' families can stay in their homes.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Tunnel to Towers has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states. As a result, the Foundation has ensured the families of the fallen heroes will be able to stay in the homes they shared with their loved ones.

“As we celebrate America's freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

“While you are celebrating with flags and fireworks this weekend, please take a moment to think of these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe and those who will continue to put their lives at risk every day," said Siller.