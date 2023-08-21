After sheriff resigns for groping a TV judge, Bleckley County Interim sheriff has plans

According to the Georgia Sheriff's Association, when Kris Coody resigned, Cape automatically became sheriff. Here's what he wants to do in the position

COCHRAN, Ga. — With Kris Coody's resignation, Bleckley County Chief Deputy has stepped in to make sure the Sheriff's Department has been running. He plans to build on what is already happening in the community.

Daniel Cape says when he was chief deputy, he managed day-to-day operations like policy and administrative duties. With the sheriff's title, he wants to get to know the community better and have complete transparency in the sheriff's office.

Comminy Conner has lived in Cochran for almost 40 years. She wants Cape to be more involved with the city of Cochran.

"Do stuff for the kids. Have recreation done for the kids, some type of events where they have no way of getting in trouble," Conner said.

Conner said Coody was present and good at his job. She hopes Cape can do the same. Cape says he has a to-do list of what he would like to do for the county.

"We want to have some more community engagement. I have some ideas on those things, maybe some citizen involvement and some sheriff office functions," Cape said.

Cape says he's looking to continue pursuing the mission that was already in place at the sheriff's office.

"We always strive to get to know the community better, and that's something I encourage, you know, the old adage of just pulling over, stopping your patrol car, and get to know who your citizens are," Cape said.

Cape says he doesn't want Coody's resignation to be a distraction.

"At that time, we all discussed it and moved forward and said hey we can't stop for these people," Cape said. "These people that work here, live here, pay taxes here, and have kids in schools here, they deserve us to do the best that we can."

William Conner also lives in Cochran. He hopes Cape can bring people together.

"You can't stop. It's like anything in life, we got to keep on digging, we're going to keep on going," Conner said.

Cape says he wants the community to know that he's here to listen.

"I want people to know that, I'm here. If there's any questions or concerns about things that they have heard or if there's any worry about what may be occurring in the future. Please come see me," Cape said.

WMAZ reached out to the Georgia Sheriff's Association and they said when Coody resigned, Cape automatically becomes sheriff's until the next special election.