Twiggs County bridge renamed in honor of former newspaper owner

Cecil Fountain Sr. was a lifelong resident of Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Folks gathered at Myricks Mill Road in Twiggs County to unveil the newly named Cecil Fountain Sr. Bridge on Friday.

Fountain owned the Twiggs New Era county paper since the 1980s. Fountain also worked as the Twiggs Planning and Zoning inspector for years and served on several county boards.

He passed away in June at the age of 85. His son, Cecil Fountain Jr. was at the unveiling to speak about his father.

“Naming this bridge… it’s just an honor to carry on his legacy and just a constant reminder of the things he did for this community,” said Fountain.

