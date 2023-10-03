x
Twiggs County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help to find missing man

They say 87-year-old Robert Lee Cohen has been missing since Thursday at around 8 p.m.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, they say 87-year-old Robert Lee Cohen was last seen around 8-8:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Sgoda Rd.

They say he was last seen wearing a letterman jacket with a C on it, light blue shirt, and dark pants. Cohen does have medical conditions.

If you have seen Cohen or know his whereabouts, please call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office  at 478-945-3357.

