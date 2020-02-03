TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — It's the first day for early voting for this month's presidential primary, and election officials across Central Georgia are preparing their new machines.

"We just received them. We're labeling, making sure all of our equipment is working properly," Twiggs County Board of Elections Supervisor Debra Stephens said.

Here's what you need to know about the voting process with the new machines.

"You'll go get you a voter card created, that will be your first step," Stephens said.

A poll worker will hand you a card once you sign in with your ID. Step two is sticking the card into the machine.

Your ballot will pop up on the monitor, where you'll use the touch screen to make your choice and head to step three.

"There's going to be a printer on the side of it that will print your ballot out that you have voted. Then there's going to be a shell box that has a scanner on the top of it. Then you would insert your ballot that you voted into it, and it would count it for you," she said.

Twiggs County voters will not only be voting for the presidential primary, they'll also have on more vote to cast on their ballots.

"We also have an unexpired term of Mr. Brent Dubois, one of our commissioners. He's deceased, so that ballot is up for District Two," Stephens said.

She says they've got everyone in place, security and poll workers alike to make sure the voting process is as smooth as possible.

"Don't be scared of the machines, just come out and try it," Stephens said.

Early voting is from March 2 - 20. State-wide Saturday voting will be available on March 14 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

