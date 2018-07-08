Several people involved in a road dispute with musician Chuck Leavell took their complaint to the Twiggs County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The commissioners decided they needed more time before making a final decision.

Commissioners initially used a Georgia statute which allowed them to close any roads they see as abandoned. Twiggs County neighbors say that the road isn't abandoned, it's used on a daily basis and it shouldn't be closed.

"The road is used, and a matter of fact, it's probably better kept than any other part of the road right now," says one Twiggs County resident.

Neighbors decided to speak up after Chuck Leavell approached the county with concerns about the road, which runs through his tree farm, claiming it was abandoned.

And they say their problem isn't with the Leavells, "It's not with them, but rather with the interpretation of the abandonment statute that was used to close the roadway," says Meg Bevans.

They ask commissioners to reevaluate if the road actually fits the description of "abandoned." Commissioners wanted to make their motives clear.

"We don't want you to think that saving money had anything to do with this. I think that it was a matter of accommodation and determining whether or not citizens would be at a disadvantage," says Twiggs County commissioner Kelvin C. Lewis.

Meg Bevans, a neighbor to the road, doesn't want its history taken away, "There's a lot of beauty, there's a lot of history on that road, and I'm sure that there's a lot of us that would be affected by it."

Commissioners plan to revisit the decision.

"We will look at what was done and see if there is any corrections that we might make," says Twiggs County commissioners.

They plant to meet by the end of the month to make their final decision.

© 2018 WMAZ