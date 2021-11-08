Man arrested in Twiggs County after being found with cooler full of marijuana

Deputies searched his CRV and found a 45-quart Yeti cooler with 8 Yeti tumblers full of marijuana.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing several drug charges after a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week.

According to a news release, it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. It says deputies stopped a green Honda CRV on I-16 near mile marker 19 after the driver couldn’t stay in his lane.

Deputies reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the SUV. During a search, they found a 45-quart Yeti cooler with eight Yeti tumblers full of marijuana. It was about a pound of marijuana in total.

The driver, identified as Shawn Mock, was arrested and searched. During that search, deputies found 81 hydrocodone pills and 22 oxycodone pills in plastic bags in his pockets.

Mock is charged with failure to maintain lane, trafficking, and three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance.