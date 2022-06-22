UPDATE: Twiggs County crews rescue driver after crash on I-16

Rescuers have gotten the driver out of the vehicle and he is being transported to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon by helicopter.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:25 p.m.-

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says that the wreck was caused by two semi trucks, when one in the right lane had a tire blow out, causing it to swerve over on the truck in the left lane.

The truck in the left lane then lost control and went between two bridges, landing on its top in a creek underneath them.

Rescuers have gotten the driver out of the vehicle and he is being transported to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon by helicopter.

Crews are working to rescue a driver from a wreck on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County.

That's according to Sheriff Darren Mitchum with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.

Mitchum says crews are trying to "cut the driver out" of the truck.

There are no more details on the accident or the cause at this time.