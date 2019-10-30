TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was set on fire over the weekend.

According to an incident report, a deputy was sent to an address on Lawrence Drive around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they met with the sister of the homeowner, who told them her brother called the sheriff’s office because someone set his dog on fire.

The homeowner then met with the deputy and explained how everything unfolded.

He said that he was at a friend’s house and that his dogs must’ve gotten out while he was gone. When he came back home, he saw one of the dogs was whimpering and in pain.

That’s when he noticed burn marks on the dog’s tail and stomach. He told the deputy he didn’t know who set his dog on fire, but that investigators better catch them before he does.

The report says the deputy couldn’t get photos of the dog because it was very upset and wouldn’t let anyone near it.

The sheriff’s office says they plan on charging whoever committed the crime with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony.

Reporter Kayla Solomon will have more on this story in 13WMAZ News at 6.

