This Friday night, you can sit down to a pig roast for $5.

Twiggs County is having a farm-to-table dinner.

Tammy Albert and her family own Jail Creek Farms, and the pigs are definitely the most vocal tenants on the land.

"We've got American guinea hogs in here and they're actually coming back from the endangered list --they're threatened right now," Tammy said with hogs grunting in the background.

Tammy took us to another part of the property.

"And we have Texas longhorns and Spanish goats also," she said.

You won't find a traditional crop of veggies here.

"Well, I planted two different types of loofahs this year -- one is known as a ridge gourd ,and I'm told back in the day, they picked it for okra, especially if they couldn't afford okra," Tammy explained.

This week, the family is teaming up with the Twiggs County Extension Agency to have a pig roast and you're invited to dinner.

"It is a working farm and we do sell meat, which a lot of people think is contradictory. We get asked a lot of times, 'Why would you sell meat if you're trying to raise endangered animals?'" she said. "But that's the best way to bring them back, because if they don't have a purpose or a reason for people to raise them, that's why they became on the endangered list to begin with."

And don't worry, Tammy says the pigs won't have a gamey taste.

"These pigs are not fed feed, they're fed produce and spent grains from a local brewery, so this is going to taste completely different from store-bought pork," Tammy explained. "These are your old timey lard pigs that has the fat on them that gives them the flavor."

So don't worry about porking out at this event -- it happens at the senior center at 6 p.m. Friday night.

It will cost you $5 for dinner.

The senior center is at 400 Bullard Road in Jeffersonville

