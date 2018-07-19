Right about now, you might be enjoying a juicy tomato from your own backyard garden. There's nothing like them.

Here's why one woman plucked down quite a few plants this spring to give away the bounty this summer.

Holly Broyles can rattle off the days harvest.

"Heirloom tomato, we've got a smaller tomato, got jalapenos, got banana peppers," she said.

Broyles is happiest when she's got the clippers in her hands and her feet in the dirt. Her love of gardening began years ago.

"For 10 to 15 years, I guess I got into it for health reasons and just love it," she said. "It's good, mentally, emotionally, and definitely physically."

And it's not just good for her.

"I'm grateful the garden has done as well as it's done this year since it's my first year with a garden this size," she admitted. "I think I planted about 25 tomatoes and about 25 peppers."

Add in squash, corn, and watermelon and Holly has a lot of food on her hands.

She planned it this way.

But she reached out to Brandon Crumsey for some help with her scheme.

"I was excited when she called me to talk about the garden you see here, and been working together ever since," he said with a smile.

Crumsey is Twiggs' County's extension agent. Holly called him to find good places to donate her produce.

"So the churches I talked to, they said they would take in her donations and give it to needy families," he explained.

Jeffersonville is a small town and a donation of fresh food can go a long way.

"I think it will be pretty good because we only have one grocery store in Twiggs County in the middle of the county," Brandon said.

Now Brandon just called local churches to see who would accept the produce, but if you have a bounty at your house and you're looking to donate vegetables, the Middle Georgia Food Bank says they will come and pick up your harvest or you can go and donate it.

"If I had my way, hopefully, I would inspire other farmers to do what I'm doing," Holly stated.

This year is a practice run.

Holly's given pounds of produce away to friends and family with the bigger goal of donating to more churches next summer.

"We had a big demand for squash, zucchini, and cucumbers, so next year, I'll plant more squash, zucchini, and cucumbers, and I'll be ready to phases to be able to produce quicker -- in other words, not have a downtime where we don't have zucchini or squash," she projected.

It's a plan for the future to help as many people eat as fresh as possible.

