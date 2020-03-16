TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid Georgia 96 after a fatal wreck Monday morning.

The department posted about the accident on Twitter around 9:25 a.m.

The tweet says it happened on Georgia 96 at Patricia Drive.

All lanes are blocked, and it is estimated to be cleared around 11 a.m.

According to Georgia 511, the wreck involved a car and a truck.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

