TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Seniors in Twiggs County may have to wait a little longer before they walk across the stage for graduation, but Thursday, Twiggs County High School held a senior drive-thru celebration for the Class of 2020.

Students were able to pick up their caps and gowns and say hi to faculty and staff while practicing social distancing. They also received gifts.

Communications Director Tina Thames says Twiggs County is a loving community and they just wanted to extend that love to seniors during this pandemic.

"It's so close-knit, you kind of feel like you know everybody and everybody knows you, so it's kind of heartwarming just to be there and to see the smile and to see the joy on the face of the kids and even the parents and the staff," Thames said.

Thames says next Friday, they will hold a fireworks show for seniors provided by Freedom Fireworks.

