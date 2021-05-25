Twiggs County Major pleads guilty to stealing money from evidence room

In January, the GBI said he stole more than $1,500 that was taken from a suspect in a traffic stop and stored in the evidence room

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Twiggs County Sheriff's Office major received a six-month sentence Tuesday after he admitted to stealing money from his department's evidence room.

Twiggs County court records show that William "Chip" Stokes pleaded guilty to theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

Judge Jon Helton sentenced him as a first offender, and court records say he may serve those six months on probation rather than in custody.

In January, the GBI said Stokes stole more than $1,500 that was taken from a suspect in a traffic stop and stored in the evidence room. He was fired on Jan. 25, and arrested the next day.

As part of his plea bargain, Stokes is giving up his certification under the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST). He also agreed that he won't seek reinstatement as a peace officer in Georgia or any other state.

The GBI reported that Stokes stole more than $1,500, which could have led to a felony charge and a prison sentence.

However, on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for stealing less $1,500 or less.

13WMAZ reached out to prosecutor Peter Fred Larson for further details on the plea bargain; he declined to comment.