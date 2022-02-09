New York man arrested in Twiggs County for failing to register as sex offender

Investigators say the man and his girlfriend moved from New York to Georgia, where they'd been living for several months

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A man from New York state is in custody after he moved to Twiggs County and didn't register as a sex offender, according to a news release.

It says that deputies were contacted on Jan. 21 by U.S. Marshals about a man, Adam Whittington, who had outstanding warrants in New York for failure to register.

The Marshal's Office said Wittington left New York with his girlfriend, Suzanne Hare, and had been living on Horseshoe Circle in Twiggs County for the last few months.

Deputies went to the home and arrested the two after also finding drugs inside.

Whittington is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with requirements, providing false information, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Hare is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of Schedule I controlled substance.