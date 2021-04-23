'Enjoy a glass of wine with us': Twiggs County micro-winery plans grand opening

Jail Creek Farms Winery is small, but owners Joe and Tammy Albert say that's what makes it special.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — It isn’t good to keep things bottled up, so take some time to wine down Sunday at the grand opening of the Jail Creek Farms Winery in Twiggs County.

What started out as a hobby turned into something owners that Joe and Tammy Albert are excited to bring to the community.

Joe says one thing that makes them different from other wineries is how meticulous they can be with each customer.

"We're micro, we're not huge... we can give a little bit more attention to detail in our process" said Joe.

They offer a variety of fruit wines, including: blackberry, blueberry, chardonnay, elderberry, muscadine, peach, pear, plum, and strawberry.

"We'll have something different constantly," Tammy said.

They plan to have live music and food trucks at the winery each weekend, weather permitting. They sell wine by the bottle, carafe or glass, and they also offer flights.

The grand opening is Sunday, April 25 at 12:30 p.m. Shane Bridges will be playing at 4 p.m. and Cuban Island Café will also be there with food.

"We just want people to come out here, enjoy themselves, enjoy the countryside, get out of the city for a little while, enjoy a glass of wine with us," said Tammy.

You can visit the winery at 1151 Hwy 96 West in Jeffersonville. If you want more information, check out their Facebook page.