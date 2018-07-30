Twiggs County teachers are doing more than cleaning their classrooms to prepare for the new school year.

The county's school district teamed up with the Sheriff's Office to practice an active shooter drill at Jeffersonville Elementary School for the first time.

There have been 23 school shootings in the United States this year, and Sheriff Darren Mitchum says this training has become necessary.

"Unfortunately, it's a very ugly thing that we all have to know is very real, and it's sad that this kind of thing is really in our world today, but it is," Mitchum said.

To simulate a real life experience, the officers shot rubber bullets and blanks.

Medical personnel and emergency services were all present, and even some of the officers' kids came and acted injured, but the experience was most surreal for the teachers.

Jeffersonville Middle School Principal Linda Ramsey said, "It was very emotional -- once we heard the gunshots, the teachers were holding their chests like, 'Oh, I'm scared,' so you could feel the tension and the fear inside the classroom."

This drill was for faculty, law enforcement, and other first responders, but Commander Daniel Gonzalez says they don't plan on holding a drill that includes students.

"Unfortunately, sometimes the active shooter is the student themselves, so if we come in and show them how we deal with this, we're preparing them to go ahead and they'll know how to defeat our plan," Gonzalez said.

Sheriff Mitchum said a training drill involving this many people will only happen two or three times a year.

© 2018 WMAZ