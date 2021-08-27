Twiggs County preparing for new recreation center

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County is getting a new recreation center. The board of commissioners approved the creation of the department and hired its director Thursday.
The launch date for the center is slated for this fall.
The board says there will be recreational activities for children, including football, baseball, and basketball.
Bryant Williams, Twiggs County's recreation director, says the center fulfills a need that the area has.
"Talking to the community, it seems like it was a need for a recreation department. At times in other areas when you don't have a recreation department, your sports kind of struggle once they get up into the middle and high school ages, so we thought a recreation department would mitigate some of those problems and have Twiggs County moving in the right direction," Williams said.
The rec department will be located on Sgoda Road.