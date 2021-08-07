'Very important for us': Twiggs County plans to make sewer improvements with grant funds

The project will increase the capacity of the wastewater plant at the I-16 industrial park

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Major upgrades are coming to Twiggs County very soon thanks to a state grant that they received in OneGeorgia Authority funds.

"I want our county to grow in success and be better for the young ones; my grown up kids, my grandkids, my great-grand kids, and after I'm gone, the kids further on down," said Eddie Clark.

Clark is the owner of Eddie's Paint and Body Shop. He's lived in Twiggs County his whole life and says it's time for more businesses to come there.

"You have to travel so far to go get what you want. Put it in our county. Walmart, grocery stores, more businesses. We need businesses all over the whole county, all around the area. We need businesses in the county. That's the only way to make the county good, to get business," Clark said.

Well, there's good news for Clark and other people in Twiggs County -- more businesses could be coming to town.

The county plans to make sewer improvements increasing the capacity of their wastewater plant at the I-16 industrial park.

The money will come from the OneGeorgia Authority, which funds economic development in rural counties, and the American Rescue Plan.

"Right now we don't have the capacity to handle new businesses, and this is what we're going to do. This grant is going to help us upgrade our capacity for new businesses with sewage and water. We'll be able to provide businesses with sewage and water," said commissioner, Lonnie Ford.

Ford says it should bring more businesses for people to enjoy and more job opportunities.

"It's going to be very important for us," Ford said. Commissioner Keith Washington agrees.

"Some people drive 30 minutes, an hour, maybe further, just to go to work. If you have something here in your own town, then it would help you so you don't have to drive that far and you're giving back to your own community because you're working here," said Washington.

The county says they're in touch with several businesses that could locate there, but nothing's final.

The sewer improvements should begin in the next 60-90 days. The project is expected to cost a little over $888,000.

The money will come from a $500,000 grant and American Rescue Plan funds, and no local funds will be used.