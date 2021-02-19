Dr. Mack Bullard currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources with the Bibb County School District.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County Schools announced its new superintendent Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Twiggs County Public School District, Dr. Mack Bullard was named Superintendent of Schools during a called board meeting. Bullard currently serves as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources with the Bibb County School District. The release says, "Dr. Bullard will provide leadership and strategic direction to the planning and implementation of all human resources functions and human resources matters in accordance with the district's mission, vision, and goals."

According to the release, Bullard is a graduate of Morris Brown College in Atlanta, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Psychology, and also earned a Master’s of Education Degree from the State University of West Georgia, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.) from the University of Southern Mississippi in Educational Administration and Supervision. In May 2018, he graduated from the national American Association of School Administrators Aspiring Superintendent Academy.

Bullard is the former Director of Strategic Talent Management for the Griffin-Spalding County School System, and also an assistant professor of Educational Leadership and Instruction

Department of the University of West Georgia and Assistant Superintendent of School