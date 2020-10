All schools will be released at noon after someone tested positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Twiggs County Schools will be dismissed early on Monday after a positive COVID-19 case.

According to Twiggs County School Counselor Jarvis Wilcher, all schools in the county will be dismissing at noon on Oct. 26 due to safety reasons after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilcher did not say which school had the case, or whether it was a student or faculty member.