TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Twiggs County will be released early Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 31), according to a release from the district.

It says the early dismissal is due to the threat of inclement weather and gusty winds.

That means school buses will now be leaving at 2:30 p.m. and car riders are to be picked up then too. The district says to tell school officials if your child needs to ride an alternate bus or car.