Twiggs, Wilkinson County school buses may be delayed as storms roll through

Students and staff will still report to school as normal
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County Schools announced that buses may be delayed due to severe weather events Tuesday morning.

According to a release, students and staff will still report for school.

Later in the morning, Wilkinson County Schools also posted that bus pickup times are expected to be delayed.

The district also asked parents to take their time getting their kids to school and that anyone running late or tardy will be admitted with no penalties.

You can continue to monitor district websites and social media for more information.

