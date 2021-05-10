Here's what investigators say led to the deaths of a Twiggs County couple

Sheriff Darren Mitchum is revealing new details from his office's investigation into the deaths of Fred and Peggy White

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man who Twiggs County investigators believe was the other half of the duo who killed Fred and Peggy White last month is now in jail.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum says his office arrested Wayneaire Lester on Monday night. He says Lester was a former employee of Fred White's construction company, and a friend of Charles Rowland.

Mitchum says the two hatched a plan.

"Our investigation has revealed that Lester and Rowland planned the burglary of the White's home together,” he said.

On Sept. 11, deputies were called to a home in Dry Branch for a burglary. The investigation then turned deadly, with Fred and Peggy White's bodies found soon after.

"Rowland was the one that went out to the property to do the burglary and consequently killed Mr. [White] and his wife,” said Mitchum.

Charles Rowland was arrested two days later and charged with two counts of murder, burglary, and theft by taking. Mitchum says they now know Rowland didn't act alone.

"We do know that before, during, and after the burglary and the murders occurred, there was conversation between Rowland and Lester,” he said.

Mitchum says the investigation pointed to Wayneaire Lester, who served as the lookout for the burglary. He says Lester was supposed to notify Rowland when White was no longer on the job site.

But when the Whites got back to the home sooner than expected, Rowland panicked and killed them both. Mitchum says it's been a tough investigation, but they're glad to have the two main suspects in custody.

"I'm sure it is as well for the family to help to bring some closure to what happened. But as I said, we've got a few more things to run out to be absolutely sure that there's no one else involved,” he said.

There two men could face more charges after a meeting with the district attorney’s office.

Lester is currently being held in the Twiggs County jail, and Rowland is in jail in another county.