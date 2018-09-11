300,000 solar panels will be installed in Twiggs County over the next year or so.

Located along Route 23 near Jeffersonville, the solar panels will cover 1,600 acres.

The Solar 4 Project is a $210 million investment for the county, and the construction through First Solar will create about 300 jobs for residents.

"The construction team will be looking at hiring locally where the skills are available. There may be some specialized skills that will be brought in from outside, but we will focus on hiring locally from the community," said Omar Aboudahrer, a regional director for First Solar.

Wayne Christian is one of the landowners who sold his land full of timber to First Solar for the project. He says his family has been involved in solar farms before and he's glad Twiggs County understands the importance of having one.

"We've just been very pleased and happy with the community and the way they've worked with us to get the project moving forward. They've been very cooperative and beneficial to all of us," says Christian.

Tim Echols of the Georgia Public Service Commission says the county has welcomed the project with open arms.

"Twiggs County is taking advantage of the new economy, new technology, and bringing it to their community. It's very progressive," says Echols.

The timeline of construction and opening has not been determined yet.

© 2018 WMAZ