Twiggs County starts new youth basketball program

Twiggs Recreation Director, Bryant Williams says he believes that kids need an outlet that's productive and safe.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs county recreation launched it's very first day of their new youth basketball program.

Twiggs Recreation Director, Bryant Williams, says he took the lead on this program not just for the love of basketball.

He says he believes that kids need an outlet that's productive and safe.

On the court, players will learn the fundamentals of basketball while also having the chance to make friends and have fun.

The youth program is at Jeffersonville Elementary and welcomes all boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 10.