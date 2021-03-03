Four Twiggs County students given their own personal Chromebooks

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Some students in Twiggs County now have some new technology they can use to further their education.
The Middle Georgia Consortium, Inc. donated new Chromebooks to four students in the district. The devices were purchased through a grant funded by United Way.
Superintendent Elgin Dixon says the most rewarding part is seeing the reaction from students and knowing how much the computers will help them.
“They will be using them for classroom instruction [and] they also use them for their personal use. These are actually theirs now, so we want them to improve their student achievement, but of course we want them to be able to be able to apply for college. We want them to be able to apply for scholarships; we want them to be able to do all the things all of the other scholars around the state of Georgia have the opportunity to do,” said Dixon.
The students also received WiFi hotspots.
