JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A truck driver is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole boxes of merchandise from Academy Sports.

According to a news release, investigators received a complaint Monday from Texas Freight Services that they had found three boxes of Academy Sports warehouse merchandise on their property in Jeffersonville.

They reviewed surveillance footage and saw a Texas Freight yard truck driver, Keith Tedder, dropping off the boxes at the terminal and then loading them into his personal vehicle for a three-week period.

Tedder was arrested Tuesday morning and a search warrant of his home found a large quantity of Academy Sports merchandise.

Tedder is charged with multiple counts of theft by taking and is being held at the Twiggs County jail.

He may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

