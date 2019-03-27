MACON, Ga. — Some people living in Twiggs County are worried about animals on the streets. They say it's time for an animal shelter and animal control to make its way to the county. Sabrina Burse found out why the county government says that could be difficult to do.

Counties like Bibb, Jones, and Houston all have resources for stray animals like a shelter or animal control. The problem is Twiggs County has neither and people are asking why.

RELATED: Byron shelter rescues three dogs from alleged 'puppy mill' in south Georgia

Chandon Mobley says you'll see plenty of stray animals in certain parts of Twiggs County.

"When we used to live over behind Subway, there was a lot of stray cats and a lot of stray dogs," said Mobley.

He says the community needs a place to safely drop off animals who are on streets.

"I just think that would be something to help control the population," said Mobley.

Anyone looking for a shelter has about a 30-minute drive to another county, which Mobley says is inconvenient.

County Administrator Kelvin Lewis says when it comes to animal control, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office will investigate people's concerns and work with animal control in neighboring counties to address their issues. He says the county would have to see how much an animal shelter costs and if they can afford it.

RELATED: Baldwin County changes euthanasia procedures

"I think we have to look at a cost-benefit analysis, the frequency and volume, and where it would fit as far as priorities are concerned," said Lewis.

Mobley says resources for the stray animals will make the streets safer for them and drivers.

"For a lot of people, if they're driving around and they hit a puppy or a dog or cat or something like that, weighs on them," said Mobley.

Lewis says people can voice their concerns and interest in bringing a shelter and animal control to the county at commission meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. and on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.