Twiggs County woman honoring slain couple with white bows

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Twiggs County woman wants to honor a couple killed in their home earlier this month.
Tina Floyd began making white mailbox bows to honor Fred and Peggy White.
They were shot to death and their home was burglarized on September 11.
Floyd says she heard about them being really good people and said she couldn't imagine what their family is going through.
"Doing this shows that Twiggs County, even though it's a small county, that we can come together, and I think with the Whites' tragedy and then them asking me to make white bows symbolize their last name, but also to me, I think it's for peace. White stands for peace," Floyd said.
Floyd gave the family eight bows as a gift.