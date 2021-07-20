Twiggs County woman killed in single-car accident

A GSP report says she was trapped in the car as it was engulfed in flames

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A 70-year-old Twiggs County woman was killed Friday in a single-car accident.

According to a GSP incident report, it happened around 6 p.m. on Longstreet Road, which is also the same road that the victim lived on.

The report says Audra Sue Freeman was driving south on the road in her Chevy Traverse when she crossed over the center line.

The Traverse went off the road, hit a caution sign and flew over a culvert before hitting trees and catching fire.

Freeman was trapped in the burning vehicle and died at the scene.