'A teacher who is passionate': Twiggs County working to solve shortage by bringing educators from overseas

Twiggs County School District says they've found a way to fill teaching positions and also build diversity.

"I felt that if I work hard, I can make a difference in them," says Leena Theakel.

Theakel is one of Twiggs county's newest math teachers. she came from India to teach kids in Central Georgia, which meant leaving behind her family in India, but she's still glad to be here.

"I felt very happy since I have the opportunity to come to the U.S. and teach U.S. students," says Theakel.

She won't be the only teacher with that opportunity. Twiggs county's partnering with "Knowledge Resource Group."

They recruit teachers from other countries on special visas.

"We may not be able to take them away to another country, but we thought we could bring an international teacher here to the country," says Twiggs county Superintendent Mack Bullard.

Bullard says stem teachers are especially hard to find. Overseas they can find teachers with a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math, which they can share in the classroom.

"In order to remove that fear, you really have to have a teacher who is passionate about the subject themselves," says Bullard.

Bullard's now working to fill positions for the next school year. He sees the overseas program as a perfect way to bring diversity to the school while providing opportunities for teachers from overseas.