Twiggs, Jones County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines down

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with their phone systems.
Twiggs County said their non-emergency lines are down and until they are fixed, Robin Hasty said people should call 911 even for non-emergency questions and requests.
They have no estimate of when the non-emergency lines will be back up.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its internet and non-emergency lines are also down. However, 911 is still up for Jones County as well.
The issues seem to be related to an outage from Windstream. The company posted on Twitter that there is an issue in Georgia and Florida.