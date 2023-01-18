Twiggs, Jones County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines down

It is possibly related to a regional outage from Windstream.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with their phone systems.

Twiggs County said their non-emergency lines are down and until they are fixed, Robin Hasty said people should call 911 even for non-emergency questions and requests.

They have no estimate of when the non-emergency lines will be back up.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its internet and non-emergency lines are also down. However, 911 is still up for Jones County as well.

The issues seem to be related to an outage from Windstream. The company posted on Twitter that there is an issue in Georgia and Florida.

Due to two separate network events, our Kinetic customers in South Georgia and Florida lost voice and broadband service at about 8:30 a.m. ET. Some Windstream Enterprise customers also are impacted. This is not a cyber event. — Windstream (@Windstream) January 18, 2023

Service was restored for our Florida customers at 10:15 a.m. ET. We are working to restore service to our Georgia customers as quickly as possible. We will provide updates as new information is available. — Windstream (@Windstream) January 18, 2023

Kinetic is experiencing phone issues at its Kinetic Sales & Support Call Center. We're working to resolve the problem. In the meantime, you can contact us here by DM, but note, volume may be higher than usual causing a delay in response times. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Windstream (@Windstream) January 18, 2023