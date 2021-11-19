Twiggs County Sheriff's Office rebuts rumors of Huddle House shooting

The coroner says a truck driver died of natural causes in the restaurant's parking lot. There was not a shooting.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says they were swamped Friday with questions about a death at a local restaurant.

They want people to know that it resulted from natural causes -- not a homicide.

Coroner Harold Reece said a trucker from Mississippi had a medical emergency and pulled off the highway at the Huddle House, located at Exit 24 off I-16.

He said the man died in his semi-truck in the Huddle House parking lot. The death quickly attracted several officers from the sheriff's office.

Chief Deputy Buddy Long says rumors spread around town and on social media that there was a fatal shooting at the restaurant.

To quash the rumors, the sheriff's office made a Facebook post about the trucker's death and told Twiggs Countians, "Please pray for the family."