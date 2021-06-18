New Twiggs superintendent focuses on building community relationship

He's also focused on improving students' reading and math skills this summer

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County's new superintendent, Mack Bullard, took on the leadership role back in April in the midst of getting the district back on track during the pandemic.

Educators stepped up to the plate in major ways throughout the last year along with Bullard.

"The state of the district when I got here, we were just getting back face-to-face as many of the districts in Georgia were, so getting accustomed to being back in school was the main thing," he said.

He took the job in April. With the setbacks from the pandemic and summer break ahead, his top priority was to build relationships with his staff to set up a summer enrichment program.

"Ending the year strong, getting our summer program developed, meeting the teachers, staff, community and giving them the opportunity to get to know me and making sure we knew exactly what we needed to provide our kids with summer school," he said.

Bullard is focused on improving students' reading and math skills this summer. He's also hosted three town hall meetings to build community relationships.

"Share their hopes and aspirations for the school district as well as things that they wanted me as the new superintendent to focus on. Things like retention. We have about 40-43% of our staff that's three years or less in the classroom and our overall retention rate is 74%. We want to push that into the 80s and then into the 90s," he said.

Looking ahead at next year, Bullard says parents and students can expect more help with social-emotional needs. They'll be able to provide resources with their portion of the American Relief Fund.

"Help let them know that the pandemic is coming to a close, we're now back face-to-face and let's get you well and get you what you need, and we're going to be there to support you," Bullard said.

Their fourth town hall meeting is Tuesday, June 29, at the Senior Citizen Center. Bullard says they are planning to hold two more after that.