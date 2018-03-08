Exercise is something that we all know we could probably use more of, but it's hard to pry ourselves out of bed to get a good sweat in the morning.

Suzanne Lawler introduces you to a group that's embraced the wee hours of the day to ensure they have good health down the road.

Before the light of day when most of us are still asleep, a group of folks get together to walk.

They call themselves the Firehouse Loopers, and Vinnie Dupree came up with the idea when she found some time on her hands.

"When I was retired, I was getting up anyway, so I thought, 'Why not walk?' she said with a smile.

She got together with friends and family, but they needed a stress-free route.

"Actually, we did start walking in front of the house, but our road is kind of busy, so this is like the third course we had," she explained. "And it's exactly a mile and a half between one fire house and the other one, so we do that three miles," thus the name Firehouse Loopers.

You might call Teresa Blackshear the cheerleader of the group. She's always looking for new recruits to wear a bright yellow t-shirt.

"Not only Danville, we could get the four counties -- Bleckley County, Laurens County, Wilkinson County -- join in with Twiggs County so we all can have better health," she said enthusiastically.

The crew has a good time talking along the way, but health is the main reason they all give for why they do this trek four times a week.

"I don't take any medicine, just vitamins, and I want to keep it that way," Teresa said.

"If you ask any ladies in the group, they'll tell you coming out and getting that morning fresh air, it just makes the day go better," Vinnie said.

And 12 miles a week over 24 months can really add up.

"We've calculated that we've walked just a bit more than 1,450 miles, and as the crow flies, the distance from Danville, Ga. to New York City and back is about 1,450 miles, so we figure we walked to New York and back," Vinnie explained.

Well, maybe one day they'll make it to California.

If you would like to join the Firehouse Loopers, just contact Teresa Dupree Blackshear on Facebook. Yes, she is Bud Dupree's aunt and Vinnie is Bud's stepmom.

You can also just show up at the Allentown firehouse Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday at 6:30 in the morning.

