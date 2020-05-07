Two accidents on I-75N in Bibb, Monroe County slow traffic

The accident in Monroe County left all lanes blocked while the one in Bibb County shut down two of three lanes

MACON, Ga. — Two accidents on I-75N in Bibb and Monroe counties have traffic jammed along the interstate.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the first accident was in Monroe County and involved multiple vehicles.

It happened on I-75N just past MM 175 (Pate Road) and all lanes are blocked. The expected clear time of that accident is midnight.

The second accident happened on I-75N in Bibb County, just before exit 163. Two of three lanes are blocked and the expected clear time of that accident is 11:30 p.m. Saturday.