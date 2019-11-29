MACON, Ga. — The Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two men accused of robbing a post office on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened at the United States Post Office at 1040 Pio Nono Ave. around 1:15 p.m.

It was reported that two masked men walked in and one of them demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount, the two men ran away towards Patterson Street. Witnesses reported seeing the two men get into a red Honda with a ‘drive-out’ tag.

BSO

The men were wearing dark colored hoodies and had bandanas covering their faces.

If you can identify the men, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

