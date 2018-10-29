The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two commercial armed robberies happened less than one hour apart in Macon Sunday night.

According to a press release, the first robbery happened at the Family Dollar store at 160 Emery Highway around 9:05 p.m.

Witnesses say two men entered the store with handguns and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The suspects fled the store with cash in hand, in an unknown direction.

The second robbery happened at another Family Dollar store located at 2529 Houston Avenue around 9:57 p.m.

Deputies say two men entered the store with handguns and demanded cash from the register.

Once the suspects got the cash, they fled the store heading north on Houston Avenue.

No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ